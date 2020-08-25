Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi opened Raj, not for seat, because of this he left the Grand Alliance

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Jeetan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday explained why he left the Grand Alliance. He said that he has left the Grand Alliance for self-respect and not for seats. Also Read – Mini assembly elections will be held in 8 seats in UP as well as Bihar assembly, announcement soon

He said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the largest constituent of the grand alliance, was asked to form a coordination committee before the upcoming assembly elections in the state and despite repeated calls, the RJD did not pay heed to it. It was only after the RJD’s refusal that I left the Grand Alliance on 20 August. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: BJP-JDU-LJP in Bihar will also contest and win elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership- JP Nadda

Let us tell you that on 20 August, the chief Jitan Ram Manjhi held a meeting of party leaders after which he unanimously announced his separation from the Grand Alliance. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP unraveled grand alliance, said – this is the alliance

Manjhi said, “My party Hindustani Awam Morcha has left the grand alliance only for respect and not for seats.

He said that “we had only one demand … to form a coordination committee before the assembly elections. This demand was our long standing demand, for which I had waited for the last eight months.”

Manjhi said, “I cannot live in a place where people do not believe in democracy.” “I will announce future action on 30 August.”

Let us tell you that Kimanjhi is one of the most prominent leaders of Dalit and Mahadalit communities in Bihar, which has 16 percent voters.