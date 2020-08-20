Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi will be Nitish’s today, he will change his telephone, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the midst of the political stir in Bihar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum), which is angry with the Grand Alliance, is a big day for the supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi. In lieu of telephone, Manjhi’s party is going to get a new election symbol today and the possibilities of Manjhi’s going to JDU are also going to come to a end today. Today, Jitan Ram Manjhi will officially take charge of Nitish Kumar and make a formal announcement to join JDU. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Big shock to RJD, Lalu’s Samadhi Chandrika Rai will hold Nitish’s hand today

By the way, the discussion of Jitan Ram Manjhi joining JDU has been going on for a long time. But we party workers are fearing merger of the party after joining the alliance with JDU. For the past two days, activists from different districts are coming to meet Manjhi and are pressurizing the party not to merge with JDU.

Jitan Ram Manjhi will not merge with us in JDU

According to information from party sources, we have said that the party will not merge with JDU. The party leadership has dismissed the apprehensions of the workers about this. It has also said that seat sharing will happen only after alliance with JDU.

According to the information, if Manjhi’s party has an alliance with JDU, then they will demand 16 seats, although it is also certain that there may be some additions and decreases in the number of seats. This will be decided in the meeting of the core committee of HUM.

The election symbol of Hindustani Awam Morcha will now be changed

Hindustani Awam Morcha national president Jeetan Ram Manjhi told in a virtual meeting of workers on Tuesday that the party’s election symbol telephone will now be changed and new election symbol will be found. He said that as per the Election Commission rules, this election symbol is being changed due to not getting 4% votes in two elections and not winning at least 2 candidates.