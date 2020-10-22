Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu targets Nitish by tweeting cartoons

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad may be serving a sentence in the fodder scam case, but with his Twitter handle, he is continuously making his presence felt in the Bihar assembly elections. Lalu’s Twitter handle is constantly targeting opponents. In the same sequence, on Thursday, a tweet from Lalu’s Twitter handle described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as Chief ‘Opportunity’ Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi as Deputy Chief ‘Cheating’ Minister. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU issues resolution letter, new slogan – promises to be fulfilled, now new intentions

A cartoon has also been posted from Lalu's Twitter handle, in which Nitish and Sushil Modi are shown asking for a chance, while the public is asking them how much chance to give. Let me tell you that earlier Nitish Kumar, while taunting Lalu at a rally, said that after going to jail, Lalu has made his wife sit. Now Lalu has once again leveled himself at Nitish Kumar.

Chief-chance Minister and Deputy Chief-cheating Minister,

The public gave you a lot of opportunity

And you cheated the public pic.twitter.com/jvFeuepwve – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 22, 2020

Lalu tweeted with the cartoon, “Chief-chance Minister and Deputy Chief-cheating Minister, the public has given you a lot of opportunity and you have cheated the people.” It is noteworthy that Lalu is continuously targeting opponents through Twitter. Lalu is in jail in fodder scam case. Currently, he is admitted to RIMS in Ranchi due to health reasons.