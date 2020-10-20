Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu taunts Nitish through cartoons, says – is thugged, relax

Patna: The Twitter handle of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad, who is serving a sentence in the fodder scam case, has strongly targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Describing Nitish Kumar as a tired person, he has been advised to rest. Sharing a cartoon on Monday from Lalu Prasad’s Twitter handle, there has been a sarcasm on the statement of Nitish Kumar in which he said that people are not reaching to set up industries in Bihar due to lack of beach. Also Read – Awesome – amazing in Bihar election: this Netaji came to nominate after sitting on buffalo

Along with the cartoon, Lalu's style has been written in Bhojpuri language, "Now in Bihar, Indian Ocean Baleel Jao Ka? Fifteen-year failure to hide the empty cheeks A. Nitish! You are tired, now go rest. "(Now what to send to the Indian Ocean in Bihar? It is being talked about unnecessarily to hide 15 years of failure. Nitish you are tired now, go, relax.) It is noteworthy that in the case of fodder scam these days Is lodged in a jail in Ranchi. Currently, Ranchi is admitted in RIMS due to health reasons.

Go to the Indian Ocean now in Bihar? Fifteen years of failure, empty cheeks are hidden A. Nitish! You are tired now, please go rest. pic.twitter.com/RA5h7BIyVb – Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 18, 2020

Let me tell you that at a rally yesterday, Nitish Kumar took a sarcasm at Lalu Yadav. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday launched a strong political attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad. Without naming anyone, he said that when husband (Lalu) went inside (jail), he made wife (Rabri Devi) the chief minister, but nothing happened for the development of women.

Addressing separate election meetings in Rafiganj in Aurangabad and Sherghati in Gaya, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacked the RJD’s reign and said that everyone knew what used to happen during the rule of husband and wife. But when we got a chance to work, then we established the rule of law. Work was done in all areas.