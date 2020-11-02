Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu tweeted about inflation- Piyajwa pomegranate!

Patna: Even though the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad is serving a sentence in the Jharkhand jail apart from the state in the Bihar assembly elections -2020, his Twitter handle is constantly targeting opponents. In this sequence, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu tried to surround the Center and the state government on the issue of inflation on Monday. The RJD chief has taken a dig at the rising inflation. On Monday, Lalu tweeted the clipping of a newspaper through his Twitter handle, telling the price (prices) of vegetables needed by the common man. Also Read – Situation control on LAC, Chinese army did not enter Indian territory: Rajnath Singh

Lalu in his style, comparing the onion to pomegranate in terms of price, tweeted in Bhojpuri language, "Piyajwa pomegranate ho gile ba. (Onion is pomegranate). " In the absence of the RJD chief, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken full command of the election. Tejashwi is constantly addressing election meetings. Lalu is serving a sentence in fodder scam cases and is currently admitted to RIMS in Ranchi for health reasons.

Peejwa is pomegranate pic.twitter.com/v5LhL4B85t
– Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 2, 2020

Let us know that despite the festive season in the country, onion and potato prices are constantly increasing. In the past, 7000 tonnes of onions were imported from abroad. But this did not work, and once again 23000 tonnes of onions and 30,000,000 tonnes of potatoes are being imported from abroad so that prices can be controlled. In this regard Lalu has tweeted on the government by tweeting.