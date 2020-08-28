Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu will get bail or jail, decision on bail on September 11

Lalu Prasad Yadav: Hearing on bail petition in RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s High Court has been postponed till September 11. Now the hearing will be held on September 11. In the case of illegal withdrawal from Chaibasa treasury in the Fodder Scam case, Lalu Yadav’s bail plea was to be heard in Ranchi High Court today. Everyone’s eyes are fixed on the court’s decision that Lalu will get the bail or he will face the punishment in jail. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

Hearing in the fodder scam case was conducted today through video conferencing in the court of Justice Apres Singh of Ranchi High Court. The case was listed on number two of the High Court Cause List. Which has not been heard today. In fact, in the fodder scam case, Lalu Yadav was sentenced to 5 years on 24 January 2018 in the case of illegal withdrawal of about 37 crores from the Chaibasa treasury. Also read – hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea in illegal withdrawal case from Chaibasa treasury, next hearing on September 11

Lalu Yadav has spent more than two and a half years in jail. Based on this, Lalu Yadav’s lawyer has filed his bail application in the High Court. Also Read – On meeting Lalu, the tone of Tejapratap, Raghuvansh Prasad was called Lota, now he is uncle

In this bail petition filed on behalf of Lalu Yadav, it was also said that Lalu Yadav has now completed half the sentence of the prescribed sentence and his health is not good. He is suffering from many types of diseases. In this petition filed on the basis of this, there is a possibility that Lalu may get bail.

Preparations for the assembly elections in Bihar are going on loudly and in such a situation, hearing of Lalu Yadav’s bail before the election was considered very important. Earlier, he was granted bail in three cases of fodder scam.

Currently Lalu Yadav is admitted in RIMS Hospital in Ranchi and nowadays he is staying at RIMS Director’s residence in view of Corona infection.