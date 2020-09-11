Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu will get bail or will remain in jail, decision will be taken today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Today is a special day for RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, who is serving a sentence in the Fodder Scam case. Today, the bail petition of Lalu Yadav in the case of illegal withdrawal from Chaibasa treasury is to be heard in the Ranchi High Court. Lalu Yadav’s bail application is considered very important. Some time ago Lalu Prasad has applied for bail in the Jharkhand High Court. Earlier, he was granted bail in three cases of fodder scam. Also Read – Ramvilas Paswan gave a big responsibility to his son between JDU and differences – now every decision will be taken

The case related to fodder scam has been listed on the number seven of the High Court Cause List for hearing through video conferencing in the court of Justice Apres Singh in the Ranchi High Court. In fact, Lalu Yadav was sentenced to 5 years on 24 January 2018 in the case of illegal withdrawal of about 37 crores from the Chaibasa treasury.

Let me tell you that in the fodder scam case, Lalu Yadav has spent more than two and a half years in jail. Based on this, bail application has been filed in the High Court on behalf of Lalu Yadav's advocate. This hearing will be held today through video conferencing.

Lalu’s bail petition also said that he has completed half the sentence and his health is also not good. He is suffering from various diseases etc. In today’s hearing no one will be allowed inside the Ranchi High Court. Please tell that in the case of Lalu’s bail, a hearing was held in this case on August 28, but due to the non-completion of the hearing, the date was set today.

Lalu Yadav is currently admitted in RIMS Hospital in Ranchi. Earlier he used to live in the paying ward of RIMS but now he has been kept in the director’s bungalow in view of the corona infection.

Leader of Opposition and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has said that we have full faith in the High Court that Lalu ji will get justice. There is no obstruction in bail after completion of half sentence.