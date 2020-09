Load More

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: Politics is completely hot these days in Bihar. Election month is in full swing, in such a way all political parties are trying to woo the people in their own way. People are now waiting for the election dates. Shortly from now, the Election Commission is going to hold a press conference regarding Bihar elections. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar elections will be in a completely new color, know 10 major changes

After the press conference, it will be decided from when will the election bugle in Bihar and when will the results of the election come out. Shortly from now, the Election Commission will announce the dates of elections through a press conference. Also read – Supreme Court said – Bihar Assembly will not hear hearing on stopping elections, petition dismissed

#WATCH live from Delhi: Election Commission of India holds a press conference over #BiharElections https://t.co/rdIY8PXHP8 Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: First phase elections to be held on October 1, results will come in November – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Let me tell you that there is a crisis of corona in the country at this time and in the time of epidemic, it will have chosen the first Legislative Assembly, in such a situation, it will have to be seen how the Election Commission conducts the elections.