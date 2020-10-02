Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP has an important meeting tomorrow, Chirag will reveal big

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The case of seat sharing between BJP, JDU and LJP included in Bihar NDA is not finalized yet. Today once again, LJP President Chirag Paswan can have another meeting with BJP President JP Nadda and Amit Shah. Also Read – There will be virtual not only actual election meeting in Bihar, death due to corona, then you will get 30 lakh

After this meeting, tomorrow (Saturday) at 5 pm, the meeting of the LJP Central Parliamentary Board will be held in Delhi. This meeting to be held at the party's national office at 12 Janpath is considered very important. On one side, there is a meeting of BJP's top leadership in Delhi on Friday, while LJP chief Chirag Paswan is going to meet on Saturday. In which there is a possibility of clearing the situation regarding the alliance.

In this important meeting to be held with National President Chirag Paswan, Bihar Parliamentary Board President Raju Tiwari and Principal General Secretary of the party's Bihar Pradesh Shahnawaz Kaifi will also attend. In this, every issue from NDA alliance to seat sharing will be discussed.

According to party sources, this will be the last meeting to be held before the Bihar elections. Meanwhile, sources say that it will be clear in Chirag Paswan’s meeting with JP Nadda and Amit Shah on Friday evening that LJP will stay in NDA or will go out.

Meanwhile, the rounds of meetings are also going on in Patna. In this connection, Nitish Kumar met JDU state executive president Ashok Chaudhary, minister Sanjay Jha for about one and a half hours. After exiting the meeting, Ashok Chaudhary, while talking to the media, said that everything will be revealed very soon. Everything will be all right. Whatever the decision will be told to the media. Please wait a little.