Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Manjhi-Nitish deal confirmed, to be announced on August 31

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Excluding Jitan Ram Manjhi's Grand Alliance, the speculation of coming to the NDA will be sealed soon. Information is being received that the deal regarding the entry of Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitan Ram Manjhi) into NDA has been confirmed.

After Manjhi's meeting with Nitish Kumar at his residence today, there is a news that between Manjhi and Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar), there is now talk about Manjhi's entry in NDA. Now this matter is stuck only because of BJP. The formalities of Manjhi's entry into NDA will be completed as soon as BJP gets the green signal.

According to the information received from trusted sources after today's meeting between Manjhi and Nitish Kumar, Nitish Kumar is ready to give 9 to 12 seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha in the assembly elections, while Manjhi demanded 15 seats for the Bihar Assembly elections. Was laid Manjhi had demanded some seats for BJP quota, on which negotiations are going on in the last round.

After this, such speculations are being made that Manjhi will join the NDA by August 31. Jeetan Ram Manjhi is the only MLA from Hindustani Awam Morcha while his son Santosh Manjhi is MLC of the party.