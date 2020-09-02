Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Manjhi will again board NDA boat, will make big announcement tomorrow

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Former Bihar Chief Minister and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitanram Manjhi is going to board the NDA boat once again. There has been a lot of speculation about this news for the last several days. By the way, the announcement of joining the NDA was going to be done today, but now they will make a formal announcement tomorrow, ie on September 3. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Sharad Yadav may again join JDU, speculation intensifies

It is being told that during Manjhi's joining the NDA tomorrow, BJP leaders will also be present as a constituent of the NDA. Jitan Ram Manjhi does not want him to be strengthened by joining the alliance only with the support of JDU. That is why it has been done.

Hindustani Awam Morcha 'Ham's spokesperson Danish Rizwan has said that his party will join the NDA on September 3. Now there will be four parties in the NDA. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were previously part of the NDA and will now be entered as the fourth party of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from tomorrow.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to join NDA tomorrow, in Bihar. https://t.co/cKojAZxQsh – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Danish Rizwan has said that his party will join the NDA on September 3. No condition has been placed behind joining the NDA. He said that our party is joining NDA for the development of Bihar and not for getting the seat. He said that the party has not talked about seat sharing in the NDA. All this will be decided on time.

There were speculations about Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hum merging into JDU or joining NDA. Meanwhile, Manjhi had also met JDU Suprimay and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after which it was being said that their deal was confirmed.