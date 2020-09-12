Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Now Bahubali leaders will not do, people will have to tell everything

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission has set a deadline for when such advertisements should be published and circulated during the election campaign, tightening the rules for promoting the criminal background of candidates on Friday before the Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read – RJD supremo Lalu did not get bail, this was the major reason, now the decision will be on October 9

In October 2018, the Election Commission had directed it to make it mandatory for candidates contesting elections and the parties who field them to publish advertisements of their criminal background in TV and newspapers at least three times during the election campaign.

Now the Election Commission has set the deadline for this and made it clear that the first publicity of criminal record should be done within the first four days of the last date of withdrawal of candidature. It said that the second publicity name should be within the fifth and eighth day from the last date of withdrawal.

According to the Commission, the third and final campaign should be held from the ninth day to the last day of the election campaign, ie, two days before the voting. A commission statement said, “This deadline will help voters make their choices more informed.”

Candidates trying their luck in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in 64 assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in the coming days will have to follow the new deadline while advertising about their criminal history. An Election Commission official said that the deadline will ensure that the advertisements are monitored by the people.

In February this year, following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission filed an affidavit in March asking political parties to explain why they make candidates with criminal history.