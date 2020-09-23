Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Now Kushwaha also caught the path of Manjhi, will make big announcement

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the Bihar Assembly elections, there is a continuous phase of scattering in the Grand Alliance. After Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitan Ram Manjhi), the RLSP, which is the largest constituent of the grand alliance, has also taken up the gear and is now ready to part ways. After Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha is also going to announce to leave the Grand Alliance. Also Read – Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey: Gupteshwar Pandey after taking VRS from Bihar DGP post – is it a sin to contest elections? But just about this….

According to information received from sources, Upendra Kushwaha can say goodbye to the alliance anytime. Please tell that Upendra Kushwaha has been continuously demanding seat sharing in the Grand Alliance. Regarding this, sometimes they have been meeting the high command of Congress or sometimes Tejaswi Yadav, but till now they have not got any assurance about seats.

RLSP Principal General Secretary Anand Madhav has said that so far no assurance has been received from both parties about the ticket even once. In such a situation, the RLSP is now free to see its own option. If the RLSP seeks a different alternative, it will be the responsibility of the RJD and the Congress.

Upendra Kushwaha has called an emergency meeting of the RLSP tomorrow on September 24. RLSP principal secretary Anand Madhav has said that the way the RLSP is being ignored. In this way, the question of RJD’s intention arises.

On the news of Upendra Kushwaha being disillusioned with the Grand Alliance, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi had said that what we were saying is the same Upendra Kushwaha is saying, RJD people are saying that the public has accepted Tejashwi as CM, fellow Parties are not heard

Huh.