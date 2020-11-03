Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Peaceful voting in second phase, 32.82 percent voting till 1 pm

Patna: As part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, polling is going on from 7 am on Tuesday in the 94 assembly constituencies of 17 districts amid tight security. Security arrangements have been made for the voting. Complete arrangements have been made for the elections taking place in the Corona period. Meanwhile, till 1 pm, 32.82 percent voters have exercised their franchise. Also Read – Bihar Election: Stones thrown at Nitish Kumar at rally, CM said from the stage – ‘Throw a lot’

According to the state election commission, till one o'clock, 32.82 percent voters exercised their franchise. The number of voters was low at the polling station in the morning, later the day the number of voters started increasing. According to the commission, 39.43 percent in West Champaran, 30.79 in East Champaran, 29.75 in Shivhar, 33.28 percent in Sitamarhi, 30.79 percent in Madhubani, 26.73 percent in Darbhanga, 41.25 percent in Muzaffarpur,

According to the commission, 33.05 percent in Gopalganj, 29.89 percent in Siwan, 29.88 percent in Saran, 32.97 percent in Vaishali, 36.99 percent in Samastipur, 36.15 percent in Begusarai, 38.11 percent in Khagadia, 34.99 percent in Bhagalpur, 35.31 percent in Nalanda and Patna. In which 28 percent voters have cast their vote. Initially, EVM malfunctions were reported at some suffrage centers, which were later rectified.

(Input-IANS)