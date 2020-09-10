Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi gave a big gift to Bihar, said this in praise of CM Nitish

PM Modi Rally in Bihar: The assembly election in Bihar is over and the Election Commission is about to announce the dates in a few days. In such a situation, before the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his virtual rally in Bihar today and today has given a huge electoral gift to Bihar by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of Rs 294 crore schemes. Before addressing his rally, the Prime Minister greeted the people in Bhojpuri, saying, “Salutations to everyone”. Also Read – Big Breaking: RJD gives a shock, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, very close to Lalu, resigns

PM Modi strongly praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said that work is being done to supply water to every village in Bihar under Nitishji's leadership. Nitish Sarkar has got new power from the water-life mission. In the Corona period, 60 lakh houses have been ensured to get water from the tap, which is a big thing.

Greeting PM Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that I greet the PM on behalf of all the people of Bihar. The entire country will get the benefit of the fish property scheme being started by PM Modi. He thanked the PM for this.

Let us know that before the announcement of assembly elections, six rallies of PM Modi have been organized. These rallies will be held on 13, 15, 18, 21 and 23 September, in which announcements for the inauguration and foundation laying of various schemes will be made in Bihar.

Among the schemes that PM Modi is offering to Bihar today, a cost of 8.06 crores, Imbrio Transfer Technology and IVF Lab at Bihar Veterinary University, Patna, a project worth Rs 107 crores under Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, of PM Rashtriya Gokul Mission Under the launch of Purnia Semen Station at a cost of 84.27 crores is also included.

Apart from this, PMN’s inauguration and aquatics referral laboratories at Bihar Veterinary University in Patna, Fish on Wheels were also inaugurated at Pathadi, Patna.