Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi’s 3 rallies in Bihar today, Nitish will also accompany

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On Friday, for the first time in the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election public meetings and along with him Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on the stage. Prime Minister Sasaram, who is on a one-day visit, will address three election rallies in Gaya and Bhagalpur today. Along with the police-administration, the BJP and NDA have made full preparations for the PM's rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first address the election public meeting in Sasaram today. Apart from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state BJP President MP Sanjay Jaiswal and other leaders will also be present in this election public meeting to be held in Sasaram at 11 am. From Sasaram's rally, BJP's 12, JDU's 12 and VIP's 1 candidates will join the PM's rally with NDA workers from their respective constituencies.

After this rally, at one o’clock today, PM Modi will address the election rally in Gaya. Other leaders, including central home minister Nityanand Rai, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh and Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi will be present on the stage in Gaya. In Gaya’s rally, BJP’s nine, JDU’s six and Hum’s four candidates will connect with NDA workers from different constituencies.

The third rally of the Prime Minister is in Bhagalpur where he will address the public at three o’clock. In this rally, along with the PM, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders will be present on the stage. From this rally, 10 candidates of BJP, 13 of JDU and one of HAM will connect with NDA workers from different constituencies.

Only the corona negative people will be part of the rally

Adherence to social distancing at the PM’s rally venue will be compulsory in any case, only those who have got the corona check done today will be allowed to go on the stage. The chairs facing the stage have been kept far away. For this, no black flag was brought in the program, for this, workers have been installed in every gallery so that those who try to cause nuisance or shout unrestrained slogans can be immediately removed.

Roundabout system of security

Security arrangements have been made in view of PM’s rally. A large number of police officers and jawans have been deputed. The special branch had already imposed the duty of seven IPS and four DSP rank officers in view of the PM’s rally. Apart from this, hundreds of police officers from ASI to Inspector rank and many companies of various battalions of BMP have been sent to the three districts in view of the public meeting and along with other anti-bomb squad, dog squad and other protective arrangements have been made.