Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling for 71 seats in Bihar today, 1066 candidates including former CM Manjhi will be decided for the future

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 First Phase Voting Today: In the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar on Wednesday i.e. today, about 2.14 crore voters of 71 assembly constituencies will decide the political future of 1,066 candidates. In the first phase of elections, the main contest is believed to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the grand alliance of opposition parties, but in some areas in an effort to trivialize other political parties and independent candidates. Huh.

31,380 polling stations

In Bihar, 2.14 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase, for which 31,380 polling stations have been set up. Additional Chief Election Officer of the State Election Commission Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the personnel of the Central Paramilitary forces are being deployed at all the polling stations. He told that in this phase, 27 candidates are in the fray in Gaya, while the lowest five are in Barbigha.

These rules have to be followed

According to the Election Commission guidelines, polling will be held at all polling stations following social distance. One thousand voters will be involved in voting at all polling stations. Voters will have to go to the polls by covering their mouths with masks, skirts or towels. Thermal thermometers at the centers will check the voters' body temperature, their hands will be sanitized and after this, voting will be done wearing the globs. In the first phase, 1066 candidates are in the fray. There are many high profile seats in this phase and many big leaders are in the fray. For this reason, it is also a question of prestige for them.

His future with former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi at stake

Apart from former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, eight ministers Prem Kumar, Krishnanandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Jai Kumar Singh, Ramnarayan Mandal, Santesh Kumar Nirala and Brijkishore Bind are in the fray in the first phase. In the first phase elections, 29 candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from NDA, 35 from Janata Dal United, six from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HUM) and one candidate from Vikas Insan Party are in the fray, while Rashtriya Janata Dal in Mahagathbandhan 42 candidates of RJD, 21 of Congress and eight candidates of CPI (Male) are in the election season.

All big leaders have done rally

In order to attract voters for this phase of voting, all political parties put their full emphasis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a dozen Union Ministers, after holding several election meetings, appealed to the people to vote in favor of NDA. On behalf of the Grand Alliance, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav campaigned in favor of the Grand Alliance candidate. In this election riot, a direct confrontation with the NDA is being considered by the Grand Alliance of the opposition party. BJP-led NDA JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Vikas Insaan Party are included, while the NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at the Center is separated from the constituency.

Here, the Grand Alliance includes RJD, Congress and Left parties. Elections are to be held in three phases for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar. Under this, voting will be held for 71 seats on October 28 for the first phase, 94 seats on November 3 for the second phase and 78 seats on November 7 for the third phase. At the same time, the votes will be counted on 10 November.