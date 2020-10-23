Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi will roar in two rallies in Bihar today, will also be on stage

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address two rallies in Hisua in Nawada (Nawada) district of Bihar and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur (Bhagalpur) on Friday. Sources in the Congress and the RJD said that Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate from the Grand Alliance, will be with Rahul Gandhi in Hisua. In Hisua, Congress candidate Neetu Singh is facing outgoing BJP MLA Anil Singh. Also Read – PM Modi Rally in Bihar Today Live Update: PM Modi’s entry in Bihar’s election summer, first meeting to be held shortly

Rahul's rally will be held at three o'clock in the day at the sports ground of SSB College in Kahalgaon, in which Congress leaders Shakti Singh Gohil, incharge of Bihar Congress, Madan Mohan Jha, President of Bihar Congress, Virendra Rathore, Sadanand Singh etc. will also address the rally. Candidates of the grand alliance will also be present in this meeting.

Route diverted for Rahul Gandhi's helicopter

At the same time, a lot of confusion about the landing of Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter arose when it came to the media that the Bihar government has not allowed his helicopter to land in Purnia. However, it is now clear that he will not go to Purnia and land directly from Kahalgaon.

It is being told that earlier he had a landing program at Chunapur Airport in Purnia and from there he would go to Kahalgaon, but for some reason his route has been diverted. Congress district president Indu Sena said that as per earlier schedule he was going to go to Kahalgaon via Chunapur Airport, but suddenly the program has changed.

Please tell that Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Gaya Airport at 11:30 am by plane. From there, we will go to Chopper from Hisua. Will meet in Hisua at around 12 o’clock. Will go to Kahalgaon from there. Rahul Gandhi will promote Congress candidate Neetu Singh in Hisua. Will promote Mukesh Singh in the second meeting. Went back from Kahalgaon and then will return to Delhi.