Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rajnath Singh attacked Congress, said- If I disclose, it will be difficult to show face

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Senior BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday targeted the Congress and said that if they made the disclosure, it would be difficult to show the face to the Congress. The defense minister was addressing a rally in Patna in view of Bihar elections. He said, “Congress is questioning the bravery of our soldiers. It is being said that China has occupied 1200 square kilometers of land, if I make a disclosure, it will be difficult for them to save face. ” Also Read – Even if our seats get more, Nitish Kumar ji will be our leader: BJP President

“I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in the Pulwama attack,” he (Congress) called it a conspiracy hatched by the Prime Minister to gain sympathy before the elections. We will sit at home instead of doing such hateful politics. ” Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav’s broken platform in Bihar, fights with supporters, watch video

Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday targeted the Congress and asked why the Congress is silent after the neighboring country’s confession of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack and why its leaders have stopped speaking? Addressing an election rally at Pragati Maidan in Pirpainti, Singh said, “A minister in the National Assembly of Pakistan on the Pulwama attack has exposed the reality by making a statement. Pakistan has accepted that it was the attack in Pulwama. Whereas in the past he used to say that he had no hand in the Pulwama attack. “He said that the Congress people were questioning our destiny when the terrorists attacked in Pulwama and our soldiers were martyred.” Also Read – Bihar NDA on caste reservation take two turns: BJP thinking on Nitish’s stake

The defense minister said, “Now that the minister of Pakistan has made it clear in the National Assembly that Pakistan was involved in the Pulwama attack, now the people of Congress are speaking off and (why) they are silent?” ‘He said that the people of the country’s opposition party were indirectly working to give strength to Pakistan, but they are silent now. Singh alleged that whenever we work with stamina on the question of security, the Congress and other opposition parties keep raising questions.

Significantly, in February last year, there was a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Singh said that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had made two pieces of Pakistan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised his activities, but today only one function of Congress remains, to doubt and question the achievements of the government.