Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rebellion in Bihar BJP, party expels 9 senior leaders

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With the announcement of ticket distribution, the revolt in Bihar BJP has intensified. The party has expelled nine of its senior leaders for 6 years for contesting against the official candidates of the NDA. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said that action has been taken against the party leaders going to contest the elections against the official candidates of NDA and a notice of action has been issued in this regard. He said that the party had already expressed its opinion in this regard.

The letter signed by BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal expelled nine leaders for six years, including Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chaurasia, Ravindra Yadav, Dr. Usha Vidyarthi, Shweta Singh, Indu Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Mrinal Shekhar and Ajay Pratap. Are included.

These leaders have been expelled from Bihar BJP for 6 years due to anti-party activities. pic.twitter.com/LZWwPjK0GW

The letter issued by the party said, “You are contesting against the NDA candidate. With this, the image of the party along with the NDA is also getting tarnished. You are expelled from the party for six years because of this anti-party work. “It is noteworthy that in the Bihar assembly elections many BJP leaders have jumped into the electoral fray on the ticket of other parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party has given tickets to many BJP leaders. Among these, LJP has given BJP state vice-president Rajendra Singh a ticket from Dinara while Rameshwar Chaurasia has been nominated from Sasaram. LJP has nominated former MLA Usha Vidyarthi from Paliganj and Dr. Ravindra Yadav from Jhajha.

It is noteworthy that recently Chirag Paswan had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, refusing to contest assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Chirag said that he does not approve of Nitish Kumar’s leadership. However, he expressed his party’s support for the BJP.

At the same time, BJP state president Jaiswal had said a few days ago that he would try to talk to rebel leaders and convince them. If the party leaders do not return by 5 pm on October 12, then the party will take action against them. Jaiswal, while giving a jolt to LJP, recently clarified that Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA in Bihar and who will accept Kumar’s leadership will remain in the NDA alliance in Bihar.