Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rift in NDA! After PM Modi, Nitish also adopted ‘Ekla Chalo’ policy

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Now less than 24 hours remain in the first phase of voting for Bihar Assembly. Meanwhile, the rift in the ruling NDA seems to be widening. The JDU has also responded on its behalf after the BJP has 'sidelined' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Actually, Nitish Kumar has become the most important issue in Bihar elections at this time. While the opposition RJD is attacking Nitish Kumar, the NDA's ally LJP at the Center has also kept Nitish opposition as its agenda. Be it the pressure of the opposition parties or the threat of anti-incumbency associated with Nitish being in power for the last 15 years… BJP has also started cutting them. We are not saying this but the political developments going on in the state.

Last Saturday, the BJP gave a big advertisement on the first page of all the newspapers of the state. In that advertisement, BJP only used the photo of PM Modi. This led to trouble. There was a discussion in the corridor of politics that when NDA is contesting elections under the leadership of Nitish, then why is BJP keeping distance from the face of its CM. BJP leaders were seen giving clarification about this, but the damage that had to be done had already happened.

After this, RJD and LJP attacked Nitish a lot on this issue. RJD said that it has become clear that now BJP also does not want to carry Nitish. He too has come to know how unpopular he has become in the state.

In response to this, Nitish Kumar has also issued an advertisement. He did not take BJP’s name in this advertisement. In this advertisement released as ‘Nitish ji’s letter’, his message has been printed with his picture. There is a discussion of 7 determination-2 of Nitish. In this, JDU has not given place to the symbol of any cooperative party. While BJP’s advertisement used the election symbol of other NDA allies with Modi’s picture.

Opposition parties are enjoying this controversy seen in the relationship between BJP and JDU. LJP leader Chirag Paswan tweeted about this advertisement- It seems that giving evidence for Nitish Kumar will not end now. He further wrote that Nitishji should be thankful to the BJP that he provided him a full-page advertisement. He should be honest with the NDA the way the BJP is.