Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD can manipulate Darbhanga, not M-Y equation … have played bets on them

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A lot has changed in this time’s Bihar Assembly elections. The first phase of voting has been held and the second phase of voting is on tomorrow i.e. November 3. This time for the first time, the JDU-BJP alliance, which has been in power in the state for about 15 years, is getting a tough challenge for the first time. Also Read – NDA may gain in Mithila with Darbhanga Airport and AIIMS, know why this issue is heavy on everyone!

Actually, this time RJD, the main opposition party of the state, has changed its strategy a lot. The biggest change RJD has made with his image. Till now RJD has been called anti-upper caste party in Bihar. Its main vote bank has been the Yadav-Muslim equation, but this party has tried to change this perception and it seems to be successful in it. Also Read – Nitish’s answer to Tejashwi’s 10 lakh job promise – Will not pay the employees again?

Today we do the latter of Darbhanga. Darbhanga is one of the oldest and largest constituencies of Bihar. The RJD has played a big stake in the assembly seats here, giving a big challenge to the BJP-JDU alliance. Also Read – CM Nitish Kumar can join hands with Grand Alliance to challenge PM Modi after Assembly elections: Chirag

In fact, the RJD has given tickets to upper caste leaders leaving the BJP in three assembly seats here. This has changed the political equations in the entire region.

From Darbhanga city assembly seat, RJD has made former BJP leader Amarnath Gami its candidate. Gami had won the last assembly election from the Hayaghat seat of the district on a BJP ticket. This time the BJP did not give the ticket, then Gami joined the RJD. Gami Banias come from the society. Gami also believes that he was in BJP for 40 years. His entire family has been in BJP. But this time he is on the RJD ticket. He says that the entire cadre of BJP is with him. His society, which has traditionally been a BJP voter. He will vote for them this time.

RJD has given ticket to Vinod Mishra from Alinagar, the second seat of the district. Mishra, who has been in the BJP for nearly three decades, has been the District Vice President of the BJP. In this area dominated by Maithil Brahmin, RJD has made many marks with one arrow by removing Mishra. Mishra says that BJP thinks where Maithil Brahmins will go. She is not paying attention to them for this reason. He said that people of his society are with him along with the RJD’s core voters in this election.

The RJD has made the third major change in the district by giving tickets to Ramesh Kumar Chaudhary from Bahadurpur seat. Chaudhary has also come to RJD through BJP from LJP. When the LJP did not give him a ticket against the BJP candidate, he joined the RJD. He is an influence leader of Rajput society in this area. Along with them, the support of their society is being said with the RJD’s core voters.

Not only this, the RJD has also cleverly dealt with dissatisfaction within the potential candidates of the party by giving tickets to the effective leaders from other parties on these seats. The party, which has been a long-time ticket candidate in these seats, has not been sidelined, but has been accommodated on the surrounding seats. In this way, good strength is being seen within the party at the organization level.