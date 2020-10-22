Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ruckus over BJP’s manifesto, BJP reversed

new Delhi: In the BJP’s resolution letter for the Bihar Assembly elections, there has been a fierce battle over the announcement of free vaccination of Corona. If the opposition raised questions on this announcement, the BJP has retaliated. BJP says that health is a state subject. In such a situation, if the Bihar BJP talks about providing free Corona vaccine, then there is no meaning of protest. Also Read – Bihar: 8 lakh rupees recovered from Congress state office, income tax officers questioned Randeep Singh Surjewala

In fact, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted sharply to the BJP's manifesto, saying that the corona vaccine is for the whole country and not for the BJP. Other opposition leaders also said that the BJP is also playing politics on the Corona vaccine. BJP's Bihar in-charge and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav have responded to the questions arising of the free corona vaccine in the BJP's resolution letter. He said in one of his statements, "Many people are sowing seeds of confusion on the free vaccines of Corona in Bihar. Public health is a matter of public policy. Making Bihar corona free is the commitment of Bihar BJP and we will fulfill it."

Bhupendra Yadav also said that the vaccine will be free for all Biharis, no matter who they vote for. On the other hand, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on the controversy that BJP has promised free vaccine in the manifesto. Like all programs, the Center will provide vaccines at nominal rates to the states. It is for the state government to decide whether they want to give it free or not? It is a simple matter that health is a state subject and the Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple.

Let us know that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP's resolution in Patna on Thursday. In the election manifesto, the Bihar BJP has said 11 resolutions. The first resolution is free vaccination of the corona vaccine. In the election resolution letter, BJP has said, "In the fight against Corona, the NDA government of Bihar has set an example in front of the country. The BJP pledges that as soon as the corona vaccine will be available after acceptance by the ICMR, every Biharwoman will get a free vaccination."