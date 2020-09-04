Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sharad Yadav will walk the path of Manjhi, can be included in JDU

Patna: Before the assembly elections in Bihar, the presence of leaders in parties has increased rapidly, meanwhile, news is coming that Sharad Yadav, once very close and associate of Nitish Kumar, is going to return to JDU once again like Jitan Ram Manjhi. Significantly, Sharad Yadav broke his ties with JDU and formed his new party Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018, but he had to face defeat badly. Also Read – UPJEE Admit Card 2020: JEECUP can release admit card today, download through this link

Let us know that the Chief Minister of Bihar and the chief of Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar is not giving up any core effort in defeating the opposition in this year's assembly elections. This is the reason that all the strategies have been prepared to surround the opposition, so that the opposition can be harmed in the elections. Meanwhile, discussion has also begun about socialist leader Sharad Yadav returning to JDU.

According to sources, former Union Minister and Loktantra Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav was ill a few days ago and has returned home from the hospital after recovering on August 30. He is expected to visit Bihar soon.

State General Secretary of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Rajendra Singh Yadav said that Sharad Yadav had fallen ill in the past, after which he was admitted to the hospital. Now they are completely healthy and return to their homes. He will soon come to Bihar. His role is also going to be important in Bihar assembly elections.

Sources claim that meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has to call Sharad Yadav and go to well. After this, the speculation of Sharad Yadav joining JDU again has intensified. Here, sources claim that even JDU leaders have met Sharad Yadav. After this, the possibility of his return to JDU has been further strengthened.

Please tell that Sharad Yadav has broken away from JDU and formed his new party Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018. He was part of the grand alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested the elections from Madhepura under the banner of this, but he had to face defeat.

Here, JDU sources say that after the break-up of the alliance with Nitish Kumar RJD, the unhappy Yadavs want to attract voters again. That is why they want to bring Sharad Yadav back to JDU.

However, JDU leaders are not saying anything openly in this regard. JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan says that Sharad Yadav is a senior socialist leader. He has a different identity in politics.