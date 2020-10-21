Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Slippers thrown at Tejashwi Yadav in election rally, video goes viral

Patna: During an election campaign rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday, the incident of throwing of slippers by an unknown person on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has come to light. A video of this incident is becoming quite viral, in which the slippers thrown missed the target from a very short distance. At the same time, by the time his supporters started searching for that person, another sandal fell on his lap. Due to the huge crowd gathering, the person could not be identified. At the same time, supporters of Tejashwi Yadav said that the sandal was thrown from the front of the stage. Tejashwi Yadav addressed the nine rally on Tuesday. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Netaji gets excited, Bhishma’s pledge for victory and torn kurta

Let us know that all the political parties are trying to win the Bihar Assembly elections. In such a situation, many star campaigners have been removed from the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections. Yogi Adityanath reached Bihar yesterday. Here he gave a spirited speech and asked people to choose BJP and a good government.

On the other hand, after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, the command of the LJP has come in the hands of Chirag Paswan and there is a competition which is almost friendly but not completely friendly between Chirag and BJP. At the same time, Lalu's Lal Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are also doing a lot of election campaigning.