Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Small party of big leaders, can spoil big equation in Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Bihar assembly election bell has been rung, the Election Commission has also talked about issuing guidelines for campaigning. As soon as the elections are close, the change of leaders of various political parties has started. New equations of mutual rivalry and friendship are being seen on various issues. The main contest is between NDA vs Grand Alliance. At the same time, discussion of the third equation is also in full swing.

Third front active in Bihar

Meanwhile, a third group is also active in Bihar, which is a small party but big leaders are involved in it. The discussion of this party was held a few days ago and since then there was talk of a third front in Bihar. Right now, the activeness of this party is not seen much, but due to the influence of these party leaders, it can increase the trouble for the big parties in this election.

Better Bihar – Change Bihar under Yashwant Sinha’s leadership

The party, formed under the leadership of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, made its official announcement a few months ago and announced the Third Front in Bihar. He made this announcement in a press conference held in Patna and told that in view of the bad state of the state, he is forming the Third Front. Yashwant Sinha also said that whether he will contest the elections himself or not, it will decide the future.

Third front meeting in Buxar, strategy will be decided

Now this third front is visiting various districts of Bihar. Today in Buxar, these ministers change their strategy under the banner of Bihar. For this, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, former MP Arun Kumar, former MP Renu Kushwaha, former MP Nagmani, former MP Devendra Yadav Sahir dozens of MLAs have reached Buxar. After the meeting held here, they will tell their further strategy in front of the media.

Problems of big political parties can increase

Let me tell you that at the moment this small minister is insisting on voting this time for a better Bihar. The specialty of this group is that they are trying to connect directly with the public and without any frills. However, while the big political parties are trying to increase the morale of their workers in Bihar over elections, the fear of this third front is also haunting them.

This fear of the leaders of the larger party is inevitable for this small party because the leaders of this group have dominance in their area and they can influence the public. Even though the candidates of this small party may not win the elections, but for big parties, it can cause trouble.