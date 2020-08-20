Bihar Assembly Election 2020 … So will Aishwarya contest against Tej Pratap! What is the intention of Chandrika Rai

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: It is said that politics is a game of possibilities, in this relationship, there is no special importance of relatives. Politics is beyond relationships. Especially in the politics of Bihar, there is no guarantee of what will change here at the time of elections. The latest case is of the Lalu family where politics is taking place after relations as well as after relations, Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Rai left JDU, Samadhi Lalu-son-in-law fired on Tej Pratap

Chandrika Rai, father-in-law of Lalu and father-in-law of Tejapratap Yadav left RJD and joined JDU. It was already being speculated when the relationship between Tejapratap and Aishwarya had become so bad that the matter had come out of the house to the road. The relationship between the two had deteriorated only after a few days of marriage and its effect was clearly visible on the friendship and politics of both families.

So will Aishwarya contest against Tejapratap!

Chandrika Rai, Lalu’s brother-in-law, has joined Nitish Kumar’s JDU and as soon as he goes to JDU, he fiercely provoked anger against Lalu family. Along with this, he has also indicated that his daughter and Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai can contest the assembly elections.

Chandrika Rai said this for her daughter…

Chandnika Rai did not say clearly but in response to a question from a news channel, it has been expressed that her daughter can also try her hand in elections. He asked the channel communicator the question from where the two brothers are contesting elections. (Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav) I will tell you if I get this information. Hearing that both brothers are in search of a safe seat.

From these things of Chandrika Rai, it is also being speculated that whoever will be in Tejashwi or Tej Pratap will be seen in the election field against the constituency from which the constituency will remain.

Please tell that Tej Pratap is currently an MLA from Mahua and Tejashwi Yadav of Raghapur in Vaishali district. If Chandrika Rai can contest elections from Parsa, then Aishwarya can also contest the election.

Tejapratap and Aishwarya’s divorce case is in court

After a few months of marriage, Tejapratap filed an application for divorce from Aishwarya. After that there was a rift in their relationship. While Tej Pratap has made big allegations against Aishwarya, Aishwarya Rai has also accused the former CM of Bihar and her mother-in-law Rabri Devi and Nand Misa Bharti of harassment.

Spar between two families has increased

In such a situation, there is a ruckus between the two families that Chandrika Rai has joined JDU leaving RJD and he has not forgotten the misbehavior of his daughter in Lalu family. In such a situation, it is being said that Aishwarya Rai, who failed to get family justice, can become a challenge in front of Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to get political justice.