Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Supreme Court has said that there can be no basis to postpone the Bihar Assembly Elections due to Corona. The petition seeking to postpone the elections to the Bihar Assembly has been rejected by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court said that due to coronavirus, the assembly elections in Bihar cannot be stopped. Let me tell you that pressure was also being created by the opposition on the Bihar elections that due to Corona, elections should be postponed yet, but the Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed in the case. The court says that 'the election on the basis of Kovid cannot be banned and the powers of the Election Commission cannot be interfered with.

The bench hearing the case said that elections cannot be deferred on the basis of Kovid, especially when no notification has been issued by the Election Commission. This court cannot tell the Election Commissioner what they have to do, they will consider these matters themselves.

Explain that the rate of recovery of corona infected patients in Bihar has increased from 84.07 percent to more than 85 percent. On Thursday, the rate of recovery of infectives in the state was 85.13 percent, while 1860 new infected patients have been identified in the state.