Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap did nomination, Tejashwi did not get permission, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former health minister of Bihar, has filed his nomination from Hasanpur Assembly seat of Rosda subdivision of Samastipur today. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who was about to start the election campaign from Rosda after the nomination of his brother. But the district administration has not allowed Tejashwi to hold an election meeting in Rosda.

Tejashwi was to start his election campaign today, did not get permission

Tejashwi Yadav, CM candidate of the Grand Alliance, was to start RJD's election campaign from Rosda on Tuesday, but the administration did not get permission from the assembly. The media got this information about an hour before the meeting. State President of the student RJD, Akash Yadav said that only permission for landing helicopters has been received. As per predetermined schedule, due to not getting administrative permission, there will no longer be a meeting. Now Tejashwi will go from Hasanpur assembly constituency in Samastipur district by helicopter to participate in the nomination program of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and return after nomination.

Tej Pratap has chosen Hasanpur instead of Mahua

This time Tejapratap Yadav has chosen Hasanpur, not Mahua, for the assembly seat and today he has filed nomination from here. Earlier, after getting ticket from RJD at the hands of his mother Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav became emotional and remembered his father Lalu Yadav and said – Miss U Papa.

Tej Pratap reached Rosda on Monday evening for his nomination. For the nomination of Tej Pratap, Tejashwi reached Rosda by helicopter today. Earlier on Twitter, Tej Pratap Yadav posted several pictures simultaneously, writing that for the 140-Hasanpur assembly constituency from his mother Smt. Rabri Devi in ​​the presence of the opposition leader of Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, witnessing the picture of father Lalu Prasad Yadav Received RJD symbol.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can also nominate from Raghopur on October 14. As soon as the Bihar Assembly elections were held, Tej Pratap Yadav left Mahua and did a road show in Hasanpur and told that we will contest the next election from Hasanpur itself.