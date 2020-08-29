Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi-Pappu unites, Nitish does not see pain of migrant workers

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The exodus of laborers has become an election issue for the opposition parties of Bihar, on this issue, the Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav and the Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav have attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in unison. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav has attacked CM Nitish, accusing him of not providing employment to migrant workers in the state. Tejashwi said that during the lockdown, thousands of kilometers of walking workers from other states to reach their homes are leaving their homes again and going towards states with more employment opportunities. Also Read – Hearing on the bail petition of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, will be decided on September 11

Let me tell you that this statement of Tejashwi Yadav has come a day after Pappu Yadav, President of Jan Adhikar Party. After Pappu Yadav, now Tejashwi has made a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar on this issue. Also Read – Bihar: corona cornered on Tejaswi, doors of the house shut themselves isolated

Tejaswi said, “The development of Bihar is currently visible at Patna’s airport, where hundreds of workers can now be seen gathering to catch flights to go back again.” The development of Nitish Kumar is also visible in those villages where buses are being sent by employers of other states to take our skilled laborers. ”

“These laborers traveled thousands of kilometers during the Kovid-19 lockdown to reach their homes and they returned home for some honors and jobs. But now they are not getting any respect or job in their own house, in such case employers of other states are sending air tickets and buses for the laborers of Bihar. In such a situation, the attitude of the Bihar government is clearly visible.

Tejashwi claimed that about 40 lakh migrant laborers returned home during the lockout. The Nitish Kumar government had announced that it would deposit Rs 1,000 in every laborer’s account, fifty percent of which are still deprived of any kind of government assistance. More importantly, Bihar has a double engine government, but neither the state nor the center has extended a helping hand towards them.

The Leader of Opposition said that “Nitish Kumar is a respected person. I respect him personally. Also, he is a liar. He hid the actual figures of corona infected persons. 84 lakh people are affected by floods in 16 districts of Bihar. Tejashwi said that if attention was paid to this several times, the CM went for an aerial survey twice.

Tejashwi said, “In the last 28 days 80,000 new cases of Kovid 19 have been registered in the state, in which 376 people have died.” But the government is in tune with itself.