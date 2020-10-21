Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejaswi’s challenge- argue with me on one of your achievements CM Nitish

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With the polling date approaching in Bihar, political mercury has reached its peak. The war between the two major alliances in the state has become extremely sharp. Meanwhile, the face of the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav, has openly challenged CM Nitish Kumar to argue with him on every issue. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will rally together on 23 October in Bihar, this is the program

Tejashwi has said in a tweet – Respected Nitish ji, you should openly debate with us on one of your achievements. The tradition of Chief Ministerial Debate should begin in Bihar, the mother of democracy. The people should listen to debate and choose a CM who is determined to make Bihar with energetic, scientific and logical thinking, new policy and new direction. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases manifesto, will review liquor ban, know what else

Respected Nitish ji should openly debate with us on one of his achievements. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats The tradition of Chief Ministerial Debate should begin from Bihar, the mother of democracy. The people should listen to debate and choose a CM who is determined to create a new Bihar with energetic, scientific and logical thinking, new policy and new direction. – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 21, 2020

Actually, RJD leader Tejashwi has tried to make employment the main issue in this election. In his election promise, he has spoken about giving employment to 10 lakh youth in Bihar. There is also a huge public uproar in his rallies.

The results of all the pre-election opinion polls in Bihar may be showing an edge to the Nitish-led BJP-JDU alliance, but the enthusiasm of the rally in Tejashwi is increasing their enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also surrounded by the issue of employment set by Tejashwi. At every election meeting, he seems to be responding to the promise of Tejashwi’s 10 lakh jobs and sometimes giving a reply. Whatever it is good that a meaningful issue is discussed in elections in Bihar.