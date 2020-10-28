Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The second phase of the battle will begin, today PM Modi-CM Nitish will be seen together on stage

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies on behalf of the NDA for the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections. PM Modi will campaign for his JDU and VIP candidates in today’s one day rally in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. In two of his three rallies, Bihar Chief Minister cum JDU national president Nitish Kumar will also share the stage with him. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: Voting on 71 seats today, who had captured here in 2015, know

PM Modi will address three election public meetings for the second time today for the Bihar assembly elections. His public meeting will be held in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga today. Of these, BJP's goal will be to cover Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur assembly seats. First, Prime Minister Modi will address the election rally of Darbhanga.

The police-administration has made its full decision regarding the Prime Minister's rally. Apart from police and paramilitary hair, arrangements have been made for dog squad, bomb disposal squad etc. The administration has also decided that social distancing should be followed in these meetings.

PM Modi’s Darbhanga rally will include eight BJP and six JDU candidates and four VIP candidates. At the same time, in the gathering of PM Modi’s Muzaffarpur, 13-13 candidates of BJP and JDU and two candidates of VIPs will join different assembly constituencies.

After addressing the gathering of Muzaffarpur, the Prime Minister will reach Patna at two to five minutes. Where he will address an election rally held near the airport. In this rally, nine BJP candidates and seven JDU candidates will be present in the rally. After addressing the rally in Patna, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Delhi from Patna at 2:45 pm.