Bihar Assembly Election 2020: There is no voter ID, but the name is in the voter list, then how to cast vote … know here

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Voting for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases. Votes will be cast for the first phase on October 28, while for the second phase on November 3 and 7. Meanwhile, the election campaign is at its peak. On Friday, PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi also went out in the election campaign. PM Modi is going to address three public meetings today.

However, if you are a Bihar voter, then you must cast your vote in the election. You have the right to vote. The constitution of this country has given every citizen of this country the right to vote without any discrimination.

By the way, you will be able to vote in elections only if your name is in the voter list. You should check your name in the voter list before going to the polling station to cast your vote. If you do not have a name, you will not be able to vote in any situation.

You must have a voter ID card in order to cast a vote in the name of the voter list. Officers at the polling station match your ID by checking the name in the voter list.

But what if you do not have a voter ID? Will you not be able to vote? Will any other Government ID be valid in place of Voter ID? Yes… If you do not have voter ID across you then you can vote on the basis of any other government ID.

You can vote even if these ID cards are in place of voter ID cards… Passport, driving license, PAN card, any identity card issued by the government or the state government, passbook with photo issued by government bank or post office, MNREGA card, health Insurance cards, photo pension documents, official ID cards issued to MPs or MLAs.

Apart from this, you can check your name in the voter list on this website. You can check your name in the voter list by logging onto the electoralsearch.in website, calling the 1950 number with the STD code or sending a message to 1950.