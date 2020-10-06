Bihar Assembly Election 2020: These seats came in the BJP’s share in Bihar, see list here

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar BJP has released the list of seats in its constituency after the seat sharing from JDU, the constituent party of NDA alliance for assembly elections in the state. BJP, Bihar Pradesh President and MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal has written while sharing the list on the Twitter handle of the party’s Bihar unit. NDA released list of assembly seats found in BJP’s account. The list is attached. Also Read – BJP’s strong message to Chirag Paswan, said- whoever accepts Nitish’s leadership will remain in NDA

Let me tell you that today, on Tuesday, seats were divided in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday. In this, the BJP will contest 121 seats, while the JD (U) portion won 122 seats.

JDU has given Jitan Ram Manjhi seven seats to the ‘Hum’ party with his account. This effect was announced in a joint press conference in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior BJP leaders. Shocking LJP leader Chirag Paswan, the BJP made it clear that Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA in Bihar and the coalition will contest elections under his leadership.

At the joint press conference, the JD (U) and the top leadership of the BJP announced the seat sharing, in which the two parties would contest almost equal seats.

JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “JD (U) has got 122 seats, out of which we have kept seven seats for Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum) party. The BJP has got the remaining 121 seats, in which their talk is going on with the Vikas Insan Party. BJP will give seats to the VIP party accordingly. ”

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said, “LJP is our ally at the Center and we wish its founder and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be healthy soon.” He said that there should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the leader of NDA in Bihar is Nitish Kumar. Jaiswal said, “Our alliance is unbreakable”.

In response to a question about the post-election situation, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, “We want to make it clear that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. No matter how many seats a party gets in an election, it will not matter.

At the same time, Nitish Kumar said without naming Chirag Paswan, “If someone keeps saying something, it doesn’t matter to me. I believe in working If someone enjoys saying something, then they should do so. ” On Chirag’s accusation of JD (U) not behaving well with coalition partners, Kumar asked if Ram Vilas Paswan was elected to the Rajya Sabha without JD (U) support?