Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Third phase voting for 78 seats in Bihar on Saturday

Patna: As part of the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections, voting will be held in 78 constituencies on Saturday, where all eyes are on the contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagbandhan. In this assembly election, where the NDA is putting all efforts to avoid the anti-government factor, the RJD-led grand alliance is also in full swing. Also Read – Tejashwi Yadav’s statement on Nitish Sarkar – he is sure to go, Bihar in the mood for change

Election Commission prepared for voting:

Under the third phase, all the preparations have been completed at the administrative level for the by-elections in a total of 78 assembly constituencies and the Balmikinagar Lok Sabha seat. Also Read – Give an opportunity to BJP under Modi ji, we promise to make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years: Shah

– 33,782 polling stations in all 78 assembly constituencies

– 33,782 electronic voting machine (EVM) sets and VVPAT were arranged Also Read – In this BJP ruled state, there will be a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, CM announces

– Deployment of paramilitary forces under vigilante security arrangements at all polling stations

– Live webcasting will also be arranged at select polling stations.

– Under the third and final phase of election for the state’s 243-member assembly

– Polling will be held on Saturday in 78 assembly constituencies of 15 districts

– Around 2.34 crore voters will be able to exercise their franchise

– Decision of the fate of 1204 candidates

These candidates include the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and 12 members of the State Cabinet.

– Total 1,204 candidates in the fray in the third phase

– There are 110 women candidates.

– Gaighat has the highest number of candidates (31)

Four constituencies of Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have the least number of candidates (9).

In this phase 35 candidates of BJP, 37 of JD (U) and 44 of RJD are in the fray.

Voting will take place in these districts

In the third phase elections, the assembly seats of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur districts will be voted.

Election Commission determined to conduct fair and transparent elections

According to the statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer Office of Bihar State Election Commission, the Election Department is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections under the direction of the Election Commission. All activities are being conducted in districts by deputation of polling personnel and avoiding Kovid-19 infection.

Election on one Lok Sabha seat as well

The by-election in Balmikinagar Lok Sabha seat is being held due to the death of JD (U) MP Vaidyanath Mahato. JD (U) has given ticket to Sunil Kumar, son of late Vaidyanath Mahats, who is pitted against Congress candidate and Pravesh Kumar Mishra, who has entered politics from journalism.

Like the Balmikinagar, out of the 78 assembly seats which are going to be voted, many seats are located in North Bihar and north of the Ganges River.

– Some seats are in Kosi-Seemanchal region, where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is believed to have a good influence between the NDA and the Grand Alliance battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar made emotional appeals to voters

Till a few months ago, the election which was seen as easy for the ruling National Democratic Alliance, has been started by the ‘electoral pundits’ now a ‘competition of thorns’. With this, they are underlining the emotional appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to the electorate for the ruling coalition.

PM addresses 12 rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 12 rallies in the order of campaigning for Bihar assembly elections. In his letter to the people of Bihar, Modi said on Thursday that he needs Nitish Kumar to continue the development of Bihar uninterrupted.

Nitish Kumar had said – Assembly elections his last election

On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United leader Nitish Kumar made an emotional appeal in Purnia’s Dhamdaha on Thursday, saying that the assembly election going on in the state is his last election.

RJD is leaving no stone unturned to win the election

Rashtriya Janata Dal, once considered invincible, is leaving no stone unturned to win this election. RJD has alliance with Congress, CPI, CPI and CPI-ML in assembly elections

BJP veterans campaigned

The BJP fielded many of its veterans for the election campaign, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.