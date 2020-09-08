Bihar assembly election 2020: threat of breakdown in NDA, LJP may make big announcement

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The NDA alliance in Bihar seems to be broken. The differences between JDU and LJP have been steadily increasing, amid news that LJP chief Chirag Paswan can announce something big. Earlier, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has asked his party to prepare for elections in 143 assembly seats. He has also asked party leaders to prepare a list of potential candidates for all these seats. It is being said that LJP can choose its own way for the assembly elections. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Will Bihar elections be postponed? This plea was filed in the Supreme Court …

Earlier in the meeting of the Parliamentary Board, Chirag Paswan lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His displeasure was saying a lot because he even said that the party should not contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He argued that due to the corona and floods, there is a lot of resentment against Nitish Kumar among the common people and in such a situation, the party may have to pay a heavy price for fighting elections under his leadership.

However, the LJP Parliamentary Board has not taken any decision regarding the NDA alliance and JDU and has authorized National President Chirag Paswan for this. The board said that the national president will take any decision regarding any alliance. The party will fully comply with it. In this way Chirag can make some big decisions.

The LJP's decision to contest elections in 143 seats has made it clear that it has not backed down from its decision to field candidates against JDU. Not only this, he has left 100 seats for BJP in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Apart from the BJP, it wants to maintain its claim on the seats claimed by both JDU and Jitan Ram Manjhi's party Hum (se). The LJP's claim also points to the formula for seat sharing in the NDA alliance.