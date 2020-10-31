Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What Bihar needs for two, employment or free corona vaccine …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: This time employment is the main issue in the election summer of Bihar, while the Corona vaccine has also been placed. Talk about employment, if the effect of employment is shown in Bihar elections, then this issue can emerge in the coming elections in the country. For the first time in the country, employment has become the main issue in Bihar, which has been given importance by every main party. This issue has changed the electoral wind in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar 2nd Phase Election 2020: The second phase will decide the political picture of Bihar, the giants are clash

Never before have assembly elections or Lok Sabha elections, employment has not become the main issue. Although the opposition raises the issue of employment in every election, but it has never shown that it has become a major issue of the election and is affecting the election, but the way the issue of employment has come to the center in Bihar, it There is a clear indication that the political wind of Bihar is changing on the issue of employment.

At the same time, the issue of free vaccination of corona vaccine with employment in Bihar is also gaining momentum, but how effective it will be, cannot be said, because the vaccine is still in the balance. How long the corona vaccine will be available now is not decided. But employment has changed the electoral landscape. Especially the youth section is excited about this and is serious on this.

In the context of India, it is also important because our youth population is increasing. According to the 2011 census, about 35 percent of the population in India is young and unemployment remains the biggest problem in the country. In such a situation, if this voice raised from Bihar makes a difference on the result, then the electoral wind of the country is bound to change.

The RJD first raised its voice and made it the biggest issue and used it as a trump card. After the RJD promised 10 lakh jobs, after which the BJP assured to create 19 lakh jobs, it is clear that political parties are also understanding the importance of this issue.

At the same time, the Election Commission has given a clean chit to the promise of free corona vaccine of BJP in Bihar elections. The Commission has said that this promise is not a violation of the Election Code of Conduct. RTI activist Saket Gokhale had complained to the Election Commission about the matter.

The BJP has promised to get Corona free vaccine in Bihar in its resolution letter (manifesto) for the Bihar assembly elections 2020. The politics in Bihar was hot on this. Opposition parties accused the BJP of violating the election code of conduct. However, BJP leaders were constantly saying that there was no violation of the code of conduct anywhere by the party’s promise. Now the Election Commission has also approved this.