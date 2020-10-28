Bihar Assembly Election 2020: will increase the age limit for BPSC exams, spend 22% of the budget on education- Tejashwi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that if he comes to power, he will raise upper age limit for all categories of BPSC candidates and his government will spend 22 percent of the state budget on education. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan’s video rehearsal went viral, Opposition targeted

Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition grand alliance, alleged that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) neither conducts any examination on time nor announces the result on time, that the youth keep waiting outside the BPSC office and They ask if the results of the 2014 examination have been declared. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Voting for 71 seats in Bihar today, 1066 candidates including former CM Manjhi will be decided for the future

He alleged that due to “delay” by the BPSC having crossed the age limit, many candidates are deprived of appearing in the examination. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav, surrounded by the statement of ‘Babu Saheb’, gave the clarification, said- Who is Bada Babu, Chhotka Babu

Tejashwi asked, “If the BPSC delays (conducting the examination and announcing the result), why the youth of Bihar suffer?” We will increase the age limit for general as well as reserved category candidates ”.

He also said, “We have a firm commitment to end the contract system and employ people on a permanent basis.” Tejashwi alleged, “The youth and students of Bihar are completely disappointed with the Nitish government.” Earlier in the day while addressing a rally in Sahebganj assembly constituency, he said that if voted to power “we will spend 22 percent of the total budget on education.”

Tejashwi has already announced that if he comes to power, he will approve 10 lakh jobs in the government in the very first cabinet.