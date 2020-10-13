Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With Tej Pratap’s nomination, Tejashwi will be filled with electoral hunger from today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former health minister of Bihar, has reached the Rosda subdivision of Samastipur today, from where he will file his nomination for the Hasanpur assembly seat. He is accompanied by his younger brother and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, who will start the election campaign from Rosda only after the nomination of his brother. Along with Tejashwi-Tej Pratap, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, Abdul Barik Siddhaki, Bhola Yadav have also reached Rosda. Also Read – When two young girls of childhood were surprised to see the love of both their families, know the reason

This time, Tej Pratap Yadav has chosen Hasanpur, not Mahua, for the assembly seat and will nominate from there today. Earlier, after getting ticket from RJD at the hands of his mother Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav became emotional and remembered his father Lalu Yadav and said – Miss U Papa.

Tej Pratap reached Rosda on Monday evening for his nomination. Tejashwi also accompanied him for the nomination of Tej Pratap. After Tejapratap's nomination, he will duly start his election campaign from here. On Twitter, Tej Pratap Yadav posted several pictures simultaneously, writing that the picture of father Lalu Prasad Yadav in the presence of the opposition leader of Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav from his mother Smt. Rabri Devi for the 140-Hasanpur assembly constituency of RJD Received symbol.

Meanwhile, according to the news of Hindustan website, a RJD leader told on the condition of anonymity that Tejashwi Yadav can also nominate from Raghopur on October 14. As soon as the Bihar Assembly elections were held, Tej Pratap Yadav left Mahua and did a road show in Hasanpur and told that we will contest the next election from Hasanpur itself.