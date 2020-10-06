Bihar Assembly Election: Bihar elections are interesting, let’s see, how much is the power …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar assembly elections are gradually becoming interesting. This time the uproar in the NDA after seat sharing has intensified the election movement, so that everyone is now eyeing what is going to happen next. Although politics is a game of possibilities, nothing can be said about what will happen when. The dispute between the NDA constituents JDU (JDU) and LJP and the resentment of Chirag Paswan and his friendship with the BJP, such as he is not in the NDA even while staying in the NDA. With this, the election has become interesting now. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: HAM party released list of candidates, Manjhi will contest elections from Imamganj

Chirag said – Bihar now needs Nitish’s option Also Read – Chirag Paswan said- RJD CM Candidate Tejashwi Yadav My younger brother, Nitish did not give anything to Bihar

LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has announced that he will not contest elections with the NDA. He has objections to Nitish Kumar becoming CM and that is why he was giving a statement against Nitish Kumar for the last several months and now he has clearly said that Bihar now needs an alternative to Nitish Kumar. With this, Chirag has also told Tejashwi as a younger brother. Also Read – Ruckus in Bihar due to the murder of Dalit leader, said in the video- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap will be responsible for my murder

Nitish may have difficulty now

Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of NDA, but given LJP’s stand, it seems that if BJP gets more seats than JDU, then it can field its CM candidate and if it does, LJP can help BJP is. In such a situation, it can be very difficult for Nitish Kumar.

LJP has also shown strength alone before

Let me tell you that LJP contested in the assembly elections held in February in 2005 alone 178 seats and won 29 seats, in which 12.63% votes were received. In the October elections, LJP contested 203 seats and won 10, securing 11.1% votes. The LJP’s vote share has been declining since that time.

BJP made a plan, it was successful…

At the same time, BJP and JDU contested the 2010 assembly elections together and JDU won 115 out of 141 seats. His voting percentage was 22.61%. In 2015, when JDU was involved in the grand alliance, it contested 101 seats and won 71 seats. Looking at these two assembly elections, it shows that JDU has done better, because BJP’s votes were transferred.

In such a situation, to stop the JDU’s better performance and BJP to save their votes, there may be a trick to prepare the LJP for it. If the people elect LJP candidate against JDU, then BJP’s votes will be secured and BJP can emerge as King Maker by winning more seats than JDU. If this happens, the BJP of Bihar will strengthen itself with the help of LJP.

Like Maharashtra, there will be no such thing in Bihar as well

LJP’s withdrawal from NDA and JDU can benefit the Khilafat BJP, while the Grand Alliance will also benefit from it. The LJP rebellion against JDU may change the dynamics of pre-poll alliance, as it did in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena contested assembly elections in 2019 in alliance with BJP, but with the help of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government Created