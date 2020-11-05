Bihar Assembly Election: BJP, RJD-JDU challenge to lead in third phase

Patna: On November 7, voters of 78 seats will vote for the third and final assembly elections in Bihar. The election of this phase is important for all such political parties, but for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Grand Alliance and the Janata Dal (United) in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the challenge is to retain their old seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is working hard to repeat the success of the 2010 elections. Also Read – Bihar Election’s last bet: Owaisi also has a fire test with Nitish-Tejashwi’s nobles

In this phase, BJP is contesting on 35 seats, while its ally JDU has fielded 37 candidates. Apart from this, five candidates of Vikas Insan Party (VIP) and one candidate of Hindustani Awam Morcha, who are included in the NDA, are in the fray. On the other hand, the RJD is in 46 seats in the Grand Alliance, while its ally Congress is in the electoral fray in 25 seats.

In the last election, the Grand Alliance had won 54 seats out of 78, but the situation has changed in this election. After joining with JDU and BJP, it is a challenge for the RJD to maintain its old success. The RJD had won 20 seats from this region in the last election. JDU also has the same situation. JDU had won 23 seats in the last election.

In the third phase elections, RJD and JDU are face to face in 23 seats while in 20 seats RJD has a bitter fight with BJP. Congress is also standing against BJP in 14 seats and JDU in nine seats. In 2010, 27 out of 91 seats BJP got from this region, this is the reason why BJP is working hard to repeat its old history in this region.

However, the election of Koshi and Seemanchal has not been easy for any party. The mathematics here is getting complicated. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, is already preparing to make a dent in the RJD’s Muslim votebank by landing its candidates in this Muslim-dominated Seemanchal area.

The election of this phase is no less challenging for the Congress in the Grand Alliance. At this stage, the reputation of half the outgoing MLAs of the party is at stake. In the last election, the party won 27 seats, but its four seats have gone to the account of allies.

Of the 70 seats that Congress has got in this election, it has 23 seats, in which there are 11 seats in this phase, in which it is a big challenge to retain it again. However, all the parties are working hard to improve their situation, but who the voters will like will know only on November 10, when the result will be declared after the counting of votes.

(Input-IANS)