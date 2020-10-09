Bihar Assembly Election: Chirag Paswan’s challenge after father’s death, or Sahnubhuti

Patna: Separating from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the challenges have been further exacerbated by snatching the shadow of father Ram Vilas Paswan from the head of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who is already facing many challenges in the Bihar assembly elections. However, it is also believed that the party can get sympathy votes in this election, which the party will leave no stone unturned to gather. Ram Vilas, who maintained his status in Bihar politics for five decades, had put the responsibility of the party on the shoulders of son Chirag. After this Chirag Paswan led the party but from time to time he also got the advice of veteran Ram Vilas Paswan. Under the patronage of Ram Vilas, Chirag was learning the story of politics that Ram Vilas went on an endless journey. Also Read – VIDEO: Bye bye Dalits Ram! PM Modi arrives to pay homage to Ram Vilas Paswan, pays tribute

The party is in the electoral fray for the first time under the leadership of Chirag, in which the challenges have increased due to the absence of Ram Vilas Paswan. Journalist Surendra Manpuri, who has coverage of all the elections around Ram Vilas, also says in a conversation with IANS that the absence of Ram Vilas will increase the challenges in politics of Chirag. He said that Ram Vilas was born from the student movement, JP movement. He had struggled to reach the pinnacle of politics, which made him a keen player of politics. Not getting his guidance will not make Chirag any less challenging.

Manpuri says, "LJP's identity was the face of Ram Vilas till now, but now Chirag will have to prove it himself. The magic image that has impressed the people in Chirag has not yet been seen, which Ram Vilas possessed. Manpuri says that Ramvilas should be 'everybody' not only in politics but also in family. He also did not decide politics without consulting his brothers. They say that Chirag still has a lot to learn, which will face many challenges.

By the way, there has also been a tradition of sympathy votes in the politics of the country. Many leaders have reached the pinnacle of power with the help of sympathizers. Khwaja Hasan Khan alias Laddu ji, a lawyer living in Hajipur and a friend of Ram Vilas, also believes something similar. They say that LJP does not need any other face in this election. He said that Ram Vilas is still a big face for LJP, because of him the party will get sympathy votes. He said that Hajipur was identified with Ram Vilas Paswan. He said, "Ram Vilas considered Hajipur like a mother and Hajipur also did not disappoint him and gave him love like a son." Laddoo ji says that LJP will get sympathy votes on Ram Vilas's death but how Chirag takes him will be a matter to be seen. Ram Vilas has been the leader of the country, not only Bihar.

During the Bihar election, Paswan died on Thursday after an illness. The LJP president has announced to contest from 143 seats alone in Bihar and separate from the NDA. Voting for the three-phase election for the 243-member assembly of Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10. In the first phase, voting will be held for 71 assembly seats on November 28, while in the second phase, there will be voting for 94 seats on November 3 and 78 seats on November 7 in the last phase.