Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: Elections to be held in three phases, result will be released on November 10

Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: The Election Commission has announced the dates of Bihar assembly elections. In Bihar, all political parties and the public were eagerly waiting for the announcement of dates. Let us know that the term of the 243-member assembly of Bihar is ending on November 29. In view of this, the Election Commission has decided to conduct voting in three phases and today it has been duly announced. The Chief Election Commissioner gave this information in the press conference. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar elections will be in a completely new color, know 10 major changes

Bihar assembly elections to be held in three phases, results will be released on November 10 Also read – Supreme Court said – Bihar Assembly will not hear hearing on stopping elections, petition dismissed

The election of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases. The first phase of voting will be held on October 28. On November 3 and then on November 7, votes will be cast for the second and third phases, and on November 10, the results will be declared. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Dates: First phase voting to be held on October 28, results will be out on November 10

#WATCH live from Delhi: Election Commission of India holds a press conference over #BiharElections https://t.co/rdIY8PXHP8 – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

The Election Commission has given this information from this morning that a press conference will be held today at 12:30 pm on Friday and the dates of elections will be announced in it. The dates of the election to be announced today include 27 seats of Madhya Pradesh in 64 assembly seats as well as bye-elections in Bihar assembly seats. Most of these 27 seats were vacant after rebel members of Congress resigned from the party and assembly and joined BJP.

Assembly elections are being held in Bihar for the first time in the country during the Corona period

The assembly elections due in Bihar due to Corona virus will be different, unique and challenging. Due to this epidemic, the first assembly elections were opposed by all the opposition parties, but when the Election Commission said that the elections will be held on time, then everyone has started preparing for the election and is now waiting for the dates.