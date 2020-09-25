Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: Know where and when elections will be held in Bihar in a short time

Bihar Assembly Election Date 2020: The Election Commission is going to announce the dates of Bihar assembly elections in a while. All political parties and the public in Bihar are eagerly waiting for the announcement of dates. Let us know that the term of the 243-member assembly of Bihar is ending on November 29. With this, by-elections in one Lok Sabha seat and 64 assembly seats in 15 states can also be announced today. Along with the assembly elections in Bihar, by-elections will also be held in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: Election Commission press conference begins, know when elections will be in Bihar and when the results will come

#WATCH live from Delhi: Election Commission of India holds a press conference over #BiharElections https://t.co/rdIY8PXHP8

– ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

The Election Commission has given this information from this morning that a press conference will be held today at 12:30 pm on Friday and the dates of elections will be announced in it. The dates of the election to be announced today include 27 seats of Madhya Pradesh in 64 assembly seats as well as bye-elections in Bihar assembly seats. Most of these 27 seats were vacant after rebel members of Congress resigned from the party and assembly and joined BJP.

First phase voting may be held in October

Sources say that elections can be held in three phases in Bihar, the last time elections were held in five phases in the state. It is being said that the first phase of voting can take place in Bihar in October. Actually, before this, the Election Commission has made it clear that Bihar Assembly elections and all the by-elections will be done by November 29. After this, a two-member team of the Election Commission also visited Bihar. During this tour, the team of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain and Chandrabhushan Kumar also had a meeting in Patna and visited Bhagalpur.

Assembly elections are being held in Bihar for the first time in the country during the Corona period

The assembly elections due in Bihar due to Corona virus will be different, unique and challenging. Due to this epidemic, the first assembly elections were opposed by all the opposition parties, but when the Election Commission said that the elections will be held on time, then everyone has started preparing for the election and is now waiting for the dates.