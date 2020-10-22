Bihar Assembly Election: Election Commission complaint against BJP, promise to distribute free vaccine

Preparations for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 are going on in full swing in Bihar. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in declaring their election declarations as huge and public welfare. In such a situation, an election promise of BJP can get caught in controversies. Because the complaint of this election promise of BJP has now been made to the Election Commission. Explain that the BJP had said in its election promise that if the BJP government is formed in Bihar, then the people of Bihar will be given free vaccination of corona. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU issues resolution letter, new slogan – promises to be fulfilled, now new intentions

Activist Saket Gokhale has challenged the BJP’s promise in the Election Commission on Thursday. Filing a complaint on this, it has been said that the issuance of such promises by the BJP is an abuse of the powers of the Central Government. He said that no BJP leader has done this but the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done it. Also Read – Bad news for BJP ahead of Bihar election: Corona positive, Sushil Modi-Shahnawaz, admitted to AIIMS

Filed an urgent complaint with ECI regarding BJP’s announcement of free Covid-19 vaccine for Bihar by Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lalu targets Nitish by tweeting cartoons This is not only discriminatory but also a false promise & blatant misuse of Central Govt. powers during elections. cc: @SpokespersonECI pic.twitter.com/yti8vR9i2E – Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) October 22, 2020

He said that the question has been raised that no such official declaration has been made by the Government of India. In this case, how will it be decided what will be the scale of Carona Vaccination. Everyone has suffered from Corona. In such a situation, the Election Commission should immediately take action on this matter.

Let us know that on Thursday, the BJP released its resolution letter in view of Bihar assembly elections. This resolution letter was issued by Nirmala Sitharaman. In this, a total of 11 promises were made. In which the first promise was made about free vaccination. Please tell that after a week, the first phase of voting is to be held in Bihar. In this case, a complaint has been made against the BJP in the Election Commission. It remains to be seen what action the Election Commission takes on this.