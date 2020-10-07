Bihar assembly election exciting, rebels are finding shelter in LJP

Patna: The struggle of politics seems to be changing in the Bihar assembly election battle. After cutting the ticket or getting a seat on the part of allies, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is finding the whereabouts of the rebel party as a support for the leaders, which has made the electoral struggle exciting. Even though the LJP, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Center, may be in a different electoral fray than the NDA in Bihar elections, LJP remains a refugee in Bihar for the rebellious NDA leaders. The leaders who have gone to LJP may have got the support of their loved ones as LJP, but NDA leaders have made it clear that LJP is no longer in NDA. Also Read – Bihar Election: JDU released the name of its 115 candidates, including the name of Manju Verma

Senior BJP leader Usha Vidyarthi joined LJP on Wednesday. She has also been the Vice President and State Minister of Bihar BJP. After joining the LJP membership, the students say that Chirag was impressed by the stand taken on Nitish and that some drastic decisions needed to be taken to take Bihar forward. He said that 'Bihar First, Bihari First' is an idea. Earlier on Tuesday, veteran BJP leader Rajendra Singh joined LJP. According to sources, he will contest the assembly elections from Dinara. JDU has given ticket to its minister Jayakumar Singh from Dinara. Here, it is said that Rameshwar Chaurasia, a senior BJP leader and MLA from Nokha, Jawahar Prasad, a five-time BJP MLA from Sasaram, is also angry with the party. Sources say that LJP is in touch with such people.

Sources reveal that many leaders are in touch with LJP, including BJP leader Ram Sanjeevan Singh of Bhojpur, Devesh Sharma of Jehanabad, Ramavatar Singh of Gaya, RS Singh, former vice-president of Aurangabad district of JDU and Kapil Dev Singh, former JDU vice-president of Khagaria. Says a LJP leader, there are dozens of veteran leaders of BJP, JDU and RJD in touch with party president Chirag Paswan who are ready to contest elections. Priority is being given by the party in giving symbols to leaders with strong vote base. Chirag Paswan will soon declare the list of first phase candidates.

Sanjay Saraf, a senior LJP leader and a member of the party’s media panel, told IANS that if anyone takes membership of the party, is there any harm in it? He said that many ministers of BJP, JDU are in touch with the party right now. In response to a question, he said, “LJP has prepared a list of candidates for 143 seats, but if any of the leaders who have joined the party recently will be strong or have strong vote base, then they will also get tickets after the opinion of the workers. can be given. Workers will not be ignored in candidate selection. “