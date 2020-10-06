Bihar Assembly Election: HAM party released list of candidates, Manjhi will contest elections from Imamganj

Patna: The Hindustani Awam Morcha (WE), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Bihar Assembly elections, announced the names of its seven candidates on Monday night. The chief of Ham and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya’s Imamganj. Releasing the list of candidates, Ham’s spokesperson Rajesh Pandey said that in a party meeting on Monday, candidates have been selected for all the seven seats in the ‘Ham’ part. Also Read – Chirag Paswan said- RJD CM Candidate Tejashwi Yadav My younger brother, Nitish did not give anything to Bihar

He said that the list is being released on the instructions of party president Manjhi and Principal General Secretary Santosh Kumar Suman. He said that party president Jitan Ram Manjhi will be the party candidate from Imamganj, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, Anil Kumar from Tekari and Devendra Manjhi from Makhdumpur have been nominated.

Apart from this, Praful Kumar Manjhi from Sikandra in Jamui, Rajendra Yadav from Kasba assembly constituency of Purnia and Shravan Bhuiyan from Kutumba in Aurangabad have been nominated by the party. It is noteworthy that the BJP and JDU, the major constituents of the NDA, have not yet announced the seat sharing. The first phase of voting in Bihar will take place on October 28. Polling will be held on November 3 in the second phase and on November 7 in the third phase. Election results will be out on 10 November.