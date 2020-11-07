Bihar Assembly Election Live Updates: Third phase of voting today, many veterans will be imprisoned in EVM

Bihar Chunav 2020 LIVE Updates: The final phase of Bihar Polls will begin in Bihar a little later than now. In the third i.e. the last phase, voting will be done in 78 assembly seats in 15 districts today. With this, the fate of all the candidates of the 243-member Bihar Assembly Election will be imprisoned in the EVM. Let me tell you that in the first phase, voting was done on 71 seats on 28 October in Bihar and 94 seats on 3 November in the second phase. In the third phase, more than 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand voters will use their franchise. Votes will be counted on 10 November. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Live Updates: Voting for 78 seats in the final phase today, more than 1200 candidates including 11 ministers are in the fray …

In the third and final phase of elections, 11 ministers of the state government including Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Khurshid Ahmed, Pramod Kumar, Laxmeshwar Rai, Bima Bharati, Maheshwar Hazari, Vinod Narayan Jha, Krishna Kumar Rishi, Narendra Narayan Yadav, 1204 candidates including Ramesh Rishidev, Suresh Sharma are in the fray. In this phase, 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand 71 voters will use their franchise. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi and Nitish Kumar on the issue of employment, migration, farmers, praised Sharad Yadav

Voting will take place in these districts

In the third phase elections, the assembly seats of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur districts will be voted. Also Read – Bihar Election: Blue ink in finger, smile on face, common and special vote cast

By-election for Balmikinagar Lok Sabha seat also

The by-election in Balmikinagar Lok Sabha seat is being held due to the death of JDU MP Vaidyanath Mahato. JDU has given ticket to Sunil Kumar, son of the late Vaidyanath Mahats, who is pitted against Congress candidate and journalist entry Pravesh Kumar Mishra. Like in Balmikinagar, out of the 78 assembly seats which are going to be voted, many seats are located in north Bihar and north of river Ganges.