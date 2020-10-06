Bihar Assembly Election: LJP separated, BJP-JDU will make big announcement today, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The NDA today has a significant press conference after the tussle over seat sharing in Bihar NDA and the LJP’s exit. In this press conference, BJP and JDU will jointly announce their candidates. Although JDU had started giving the party symbol on Monday itself with the announcement of the names of its candidates, the BJP will release the list of its candidates today. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Interesting Bihar Election, Come see, how much is the power …

According to sources, the BJP has now decided the names of the candidates. According to party sources, the selected candidates have been called and spoken to prepare their papers for nomination. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: HAM party released list of candidates, Manjhi will contest elections from Imamganj

List of potential candidates of JDU Also Read – Chirag Paswan said- RJD CM Candidate Tejashwi Yadav My younger brother, Nitish did not give anything to Bihar

Nikhil Mandal – Madhepura

Narendra Narayan Yadav-Alam Nagar

Maheshwar Yadav – Gaighat

Vijendra Yadav – Supaul

Poonam Yadav – Khagadia

Chandrika Rai – Parsa

Asma Parveen – Mahua

Khurshid alam – shrink

Valmikinagar – Rinku Singh

Majhi —- Gautam Singh

Lacey Singh – Dhamdaha

Sunita Singh Chauhan – Belsand

Maheshwar Hazari – Kalyanpur

Ramesh Rishidev – Singheshwar

Madan Sahni – Bahadurpur

List of possible candidates from BJP

Rana Randhir Singh Madhuban

Prem Kumar Gaya

Pramod Kumar Motihari

Vijay Sinha Lakhisarai

Krishna Kumar Rishi Banmankhi

Brajkishore Bind Chainpur

Nandkishore Yadav Patna Sahib

Ramnarayan Mandal Banka

Lauria to Vinay Bihari

Bettiah to Renu Devi

Ramnagar Bhagirathi Devi

Raxaul Ajay Singh

Dhaka Pawan Jaiswal

Raghopur Satish Rai

Hajipur Awadhesh Patel

Chhapra to Neeraj Bablu

Tarkishore Prasad to Katihar

Bijay Khemka – Purnia

Sanjay Sarabgi – Darbhanga

Jiveesh Mishra-webs

Shreyashi Singh – Jamui

Manoj Sharma- Goh

Rinke Pandey – Bhabhua

Niranjan Ram Mohaniya

On the other hand, JDU partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) has also announced its candidates in all its seven seats. Party’s national president Jeetan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti (an associate of Jeetan Ram Manjhi), former minister Anil Kumar from Tekari, Devendra Manjhi from Makhdumpur (son-in-law of Jeetan Ram Manjhi), Prafulla Kumar Manjhi from Sikandra, Rajendra from Kasba The party has nominated Shravan Bhuiyan from Yadav and Kutumba.