Bihar Assembly Election: LJP separated, BJP-JDU will make big announcement today, know

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The NDA today has a significant press conference after the tussle over seat sharing in Bihar NDA and the LJP’s exit. In this press conference, BJP and JDU will jointly announce their candidates. Although JDU had started giving the party symbol on Monday itself with the announcement of the names of its candidates, the BJP will release the list of its candidates today. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Interesting Bihar Election, Come see, how much is the power …
According to sources, the BJP has now decided the names of the candidates. According to party sources, the selected candidates have been called and spoken to prepare their papers for nomination. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: HAM party released list of candidates, Manjhi will contest elections from Imamganj
List of potential candidates of JDU Also Read – Chirag Paswan said- RJD CM Candidate Tejashwi Yadav My younger brother, Nitish did not give anything to Bihar
Nikhil Mandal – Madhepura
Narendra Narayan Yadav-Alam Nagar
Maheshwar Yadav – Gaighat
Vijendra Yadav – Supaul
Poonam Yadav – Khagadia
Chandrika Rai – Parsa
Asma Parveen – Mahua
Khurshid alam – shrink
Valmikinagar – Rinku Singh
Majhi —- Gautam Singh
Lacey Singh – Dhamdaha
Sunita Singh Chauhan – Belsand
Maheshwar Hazari – Kalyanpur
Ramesh Rishidev – Singheshwar
Madan Sahni – Bahadurpur
List of possible candidates from BJP
Rana Randhir Singh Madhuban
Prem Kumar Gaya
Pramod Kumar Motihari
Vijay Sinha Lakhisarai
Krishna Kumar Rishi Banmankhi
Brajkishore Bind Chainpur
Nandkishore Yadav Patna Sahib
Ramnarayan Mandal Banka
Lauria to Vinay Bihari
Bettiah to Renu Devi
Ramnagar Bhagirathi Devi
Raxaul Ajay Singh
Dhaka Pawan Jaiswal
Raghopur Satish Rai
Hajipur Awadhesh Patel
Chhapra to Neeraj Bablu
Tarkishore Prasad to Katihar
Bijay Khemka – Purnia
Sanjay Sarabgi – Darbhanga
Jiveesh Mishra-webs
Shreyashi Singh – Jamui
Manoj Sharma- Goh
Rinke Pandey – Bhabhua
Niranjan Ram Mohaniya
On the other hand, JDU partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (Hum) has also announced its candidates in all its seven seats. Party’s national president Jeetan Ram Manjhi from Imamganj, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti (an associate of Jeetan Ram Manjhi), former minister Anil Kumar from Tekari, Devendra Manjhi from Makhdumpur (son-in-law of Jeetan Ram Manjhi), Prafulla Kumar Manjhi from Sikandra, Rajendra from Kasba The party has nominated Shravan Bhuiyan from Yadav and Kutumba.
Add Comment