Bihar Assembly Election: Mahagathbandhan released list of 243 candidates, know which party got how many seats?

Patna: The constituents involved in the Grand Alliance led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar released the list of candidates for all 243 seats in the state on Thursday. At the joint press conference of the parties in the grand alliance in Patna, the constituents of the grand alliance jointly released the list of 243 candidates.

Apart from the RJD, the RJD-led grand alliance includes the CPI, CPM and CPI ML of the Congress and the Left parties. In this, where RJD is contesting on 144 seats, Congress has fielded candidates for 70 seats. Apart from this, CPI ML 19, CPI 6 and CPM have fielded candidates for 4 seats.

It is noteworthy that the Congress had already released the list of candidates for the two phases before this, while the RJD had also announced the names of its first phase candidates.

Voting for the three-phase election for the 243-member assembly of Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10. In the first phase, voting will be held for 71 assembly seats on November 28, while in the second phase, there will be voting for 94 seats on November 3 and 78 seats on November 7 in the last phase. In this election, where the RJD has entered the electoral fray with the Congress and the Vampanthi parties, the four parties including the BJP and JDU are putting themselves in the fray.